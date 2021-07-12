Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $60.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3,046.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

