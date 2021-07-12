Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,530,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $487.81. The stock had a trading volume of 106,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,741. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

