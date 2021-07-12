Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 107,675 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NYSE:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NYSE:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 107,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $16,168,478.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 228,443 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $35,650,814.58.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,049 shares.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

