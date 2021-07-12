Brokerages Anticipate Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will report sales of $3.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $4.03 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $21.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Chiasma in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 3,398.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 624,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

