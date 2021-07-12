Brokerages Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Brokerages expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370,000.00 and the highest is $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPTX shares. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

LPTX stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

