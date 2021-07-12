Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

OCUL opened at $13.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.08. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

