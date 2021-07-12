Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Walmart posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

WMT opened at $140.30 on Monday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.91.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

