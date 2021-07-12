Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to post $94.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.70 million to $95.14 million. Yext posted sales of $88.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $383.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $386.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $437.50 million, with estimates ranging from $427.70 million to $455.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,126,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,153,968.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,219,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,086 shares of company stock worth $2,419,491. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yext by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Yext by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

