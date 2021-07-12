Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.69. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

EXPD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,001. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $129.26.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

