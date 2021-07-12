Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report $83.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.20 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $30.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $335.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.87 million to $348.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $349.21 million, with estimates ranging from $337.18 million to $361.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 221,336 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 469,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 32.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 242,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

GSBD stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

