Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MU) to Announce $2.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MU) will report $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Micron Technology reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $13.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Micron Technology.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.56. 12,575,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,119,020. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

