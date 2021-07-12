Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) to Announce $1.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,485 shares of company stock worth $6,406,108.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.95. The company had a trading volume of 324,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,445. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

