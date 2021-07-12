Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:ON) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:ON) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 308.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $156,208.50. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,640 shares of company stock worth $295,140.

NYSE ON traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,052,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,052. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.