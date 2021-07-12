Brokerages Expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.95 Million

Analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will report $121.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.50 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $106.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $488.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $494.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $529.70 million to $534.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81,631 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after acquiring an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth $64,608,000.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $92.67 on Monday. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68.

Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

