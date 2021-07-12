Brokerages Expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report $197.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.66 million and the highest is $200.90 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $206.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $787.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $800.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $856.27 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $891.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,932.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $3,429,961. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,775 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $324.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.69.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

