Brokers Issue Forecasts for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AssetMark Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James upgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NYSE:AMK opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

