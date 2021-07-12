Brokers Offer Predictions for F-star Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $156.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.81. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,397,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

