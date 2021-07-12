Brokers Offer Predictions for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

WAL opened at $97.52 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

