Brokers Set Expectations for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPI. assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

