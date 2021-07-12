Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 63,700 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 144.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 288,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 270,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,488,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 158.4% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $136,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,041,359. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $32.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

