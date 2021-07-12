Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $109.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.21. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.