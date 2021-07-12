Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Patria Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $24,628,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $21,527,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $18,823,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $18,291,000.

NYSE PAX opened at $15.82 on Monday. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.30.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

