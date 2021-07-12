Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 23,312 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 137,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $189.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.62 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

