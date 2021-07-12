Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 121.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,982 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Unum Group worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unum Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Unum Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

