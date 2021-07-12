Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares in the company, valued at $439,930.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $30,217,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $266.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

