Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,694 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lazard worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

