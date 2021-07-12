Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of DigitalOcean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $72,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $35,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $30,281,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $25,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $57.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.