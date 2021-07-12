Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,597,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 32.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 38,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,153,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $43.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

