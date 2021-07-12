Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

NYSE MCD opened at $235.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $183.01 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

