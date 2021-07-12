Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 150,000 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $32.77 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

