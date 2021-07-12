Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,339 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Trean Insurance Group worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $624,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 679,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trean Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

