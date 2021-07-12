Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEP.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CSFB upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$47.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.98. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$36.23 and a twelve month high of C$63.39. The stock has a market cap of C$13.01 billion and a PE ratio of -44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.81%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

