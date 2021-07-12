Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 11,696 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 876,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,539,000 after buying an additional 67,001 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,843. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

NYSE COO opened at $411.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.06. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.83 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.