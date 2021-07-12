Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,349 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,532,000 after purchasing an additional 429,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.47 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

