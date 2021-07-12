Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,467 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $113.52 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.