Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $28,525,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 379,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

