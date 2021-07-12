Bruce K. Crowther Sells 20,734 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NYSE:NEO) Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NYSE:NEO) Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64.

NEO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.38. 548,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,106. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $61.57.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

