Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NYSE:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NYSE:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00.

NYSE:QLYS traded down $1.83 on Monday, reaching $104.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,240 shares.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

