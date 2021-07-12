Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,955 ($25.54).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,053 ($26.82) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,139.94. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of £8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

