Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:BFST) Director Sells $178,016.40 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:BFST) Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40.
NYSE BFST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. 38,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,775. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.95.
Business First Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.