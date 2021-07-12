Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) COO Sells $2,119,838.00 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00.

BFLY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. 991,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,374. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

