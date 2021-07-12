BUZZCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $658,313.61 and approximately $45.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 241.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

