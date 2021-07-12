BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

