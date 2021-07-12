Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $276.02 million and $99,140.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.64 or 0.00632785 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001033 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

