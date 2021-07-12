C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:CHRW) Insider Mac S. Pinkerton Sells 15,372 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:CHRW) insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHRW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.74. 685,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,838. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $106.75.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.