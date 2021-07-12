C Raymond Larkin, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00.
Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $15.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $642.86. The company had a trading volume of 573,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,938. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.63 and a 1-year high of $647.20.
Align Technology Company Profile
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.