C Raymond Larkin, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $15.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $642.86. The company had a trading volume of 573,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,938. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.63 and a 1-year high of $647.20.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

