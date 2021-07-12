C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Sells $2,971,000.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,971,000.00.

C3.ai stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.51. 2,805,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -63.90. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

