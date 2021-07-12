Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 289,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.51% of Stratasys as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $22.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.