Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 150,000 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $293,000.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGFY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

