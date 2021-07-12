Caas Capital Management LP Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,603 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,940,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after buying an additional 45,167 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

